Triple H Talks NXT on USA, Bayley on 'Queen of the Ring', Rusev in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Triple H Comments on NXT's Move to USA

On the heels of WWE announcing Tuesday that NXT will be moving from WWE Network to USA Network with a two-hour weekly show beginning on Sept. 18, NXT creator Triple H expressed his thoughts in a WWE YouTube video:

In the video, Triple H assured fans that NXT is only getting started and vowed that the product will be even better on USA:

"I said it in the beginning, this was going to be their brand [the fans], that's why we hashtag '#WeAreNXT.' As good as NXT is now, it's only going to get better. This is going to expose a new side of NXT that people haven't been able to see yet. I can tell you this about it—as excited as everybody is about this moment, this is the start. This isn't the destination, this is the start. This brand is just getting started. So, I look forward to that day, I look forward to going live, and I look forward to showing the world that we are NXT."

Perhaps no product in wrestling is as widely praised as NXT, but there is seemingly concern among fans that the move to USA will bring about negative changes.

Some of the biggest topics of conversation are whether an extra hour will over-saturate the show, whether Raw and SmackDown Superstars will get involved and change the spirit of the brand and whether Vince McMahon will take over as the show's head honcho instead of Triple H.

The Game doesn't appear to have any concern, and the reaction from NXT's Superstars has been overwhelmingly positive as well.

Getting the incredible talent in NXT in front of a larger audience is a potentially huge deal, as is creating more time for more Superstars to shine on a weekly basis.

Taking into account the presence of AEW when it debuts on Wednesdays on TNT in October as well, NXT will have every motivation needed to succeed.

Bayley Pushes for Queen of the Ring Tournament

The return of the King of the Ring tournament is one of the hottest topics of discussion in WWE currently, and SmackDown women's champion Bayley is in the middle of it.

Appearing Tuesday on KSFY in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Bayley discussed her hope that WWE might one day put on a Queen of the Ring tournament for the women:

"When you're a fan like me who has watched for years, it was something that was taken away. It was like, 'Dang. That was one of the coolest shows.' There's so much pressure on all the guys. There's so much history to it. The fact that they brought it back is a dream come true for a lot of those guys. We kinda want a Queen of the Ring. If you guys could make that happen, I would love that."

WWE has never held a Queen of the Ring tournament, but with as much talent as there is in the women's division currently, there would be no better time.

Raw and SmackDown are both stacked with top-flight female Superstars, and there are a ton of up-and-coming stars rising through the ranks in NXT and NXT UK as well.

A tournament featuring the likes of Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Kairi Sane and others would be the talk of the wrestling world, and could even be part of a second Evolution pay-per-view if WWE wants to go in that direction.

Until that happens, the traditional King of the Ring tournament is shaping up to be a good one as well with Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Samoa Joe, Andrade, Buddy Murphy and Ali standing out as potential top contenders for the crown.

Rusev Shows Off New Look

Rusev and Lana have been off WWE television for nearly three months, and during that time, The Bulgarian Brute has undergone a makeover.

Rusev posted a photo of himself Tuesday on Instagram in which he was sporting a new haircut and was also without his trademark facial hair.

While the exact status of Rusev and Lana isn't known, it has been speculated that they are merely taking a hiatus from WWE.

In June, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton) reported that Rusev's WWE contract was expiring "relatively soon."

If that is the case, the new look could be a sign that Rusev is changing things up in anticipation of joining a new company such as AEW, ROH, Impact, or New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Even if Rusev is staying put, a change to his look and character could be a good thing in terms of helping him receive a push once he returns to WWE programming.

The three-time United States champion has struggled to maintain momentum in recent years, but if absence truly does make the heart grow fonder, Rusev may be the setting the stage for a major comeback.

