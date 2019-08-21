Tahith Chong Does Not Want to Leave Manchester United on Loan, Says Agent

Tahith Chong Does Not Want to Leave Manchester United on Loan, Says AgentAugust 21, 2019
Tahith Chong's agent, Erkan Alkan, has said the Manchester United youngster does not want to leave the club on loan and is keen to fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.
Alkan told Voetbal International (h/t Liam Corless at the Manchester Evening News) that the 19-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in Europe but has no desire to leave Old Trafford.
"Tahith does not want to be loaned, but [he wants] to fight for his chance at Manchester United," he said. "Top clubs from the Bundesliga and La Liga also have him in sight. He has done a strong preparation [for the season], in which he has proven to be one of the better attackers of United."
The Dutch winger is one of Manchester United's brightest young players. He won the club's Young Player of the Year Award for 2017-18 and was named the Under-23 Player of the Year for 2018-19.
He made four appearances for the first team last season and even appeared as a late substitute in Manchester United's win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.
After the match, he spoke to NOS of his delight at being involved in the 3-1 victory (h/t Sport Witness).
"I had to warm up and suddenly heard a whistle from the trainer," he said. "I still can't describe it. Really fantastic."
The teenager was included in the club's pre-season tour squad and caught the eye in wins over Leeds United in Australia and Kristiansund in Norway.
Muhammad Butt at Squawka Football highlighted his strengths:
Squawka Football @Squawka
@muhammadbutt Tahith Chong caught @muhammadbutt's eye: "He doesn’t have the blistering pace of every other United forward. Not that he’s slow, but he’s not a lightning bolt. "However he has something that only Anthony Martial also possesses in the United attack; genuine dribbling skill." 💫 https://t.co/wF9ittIj9W
Solskjaer appears willing to trust in his young players this season and selected a youthful starting XI for the club's opening game of the season against Chelsea:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
24y 227d - The average age of Manchester United's starting XI against Chelsea is 24 years and 227 days; the youngest of any team in the opening round of the 2019-20 Premier League season. Dawn.
But Chong is yet to feature in either of the Red Devils' two Premier League fixtures this season and could potentially gain more regular playing time with a loan move.
However, the youngster appears determined to make the grade at Old Trafford and will be hoping for opportunities as the season progresses.
