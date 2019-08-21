Tahith Chong Does Not Want to Leave Manchester United on Loan, Says Agent

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Tahith Chong's agent, Erkan Alkan, has said the Manchester United youngster does not want to leave the club on loan and is keen to fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Alkan told Voetbal International (h/t Liam Corless at the Manchester Evening News) that the 19-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in Europe but has no desire to leave Old Trafford.

"Tahith does not want to be loaned, but [he wants] to fight for his chance at Manchester United," he said. "Top clubs from the Bundesliga and La Liga also have him in sight. He has done a strong preparation [for the season], in which he has proven to be one of the better attackers of United."

George Wood/Getty Images

The Dutch winger is one of Manchester United's brightest young players. He won the club's Young Player of the Year Award for 2017-18 and was named the Under-23 Player of the Year for 2018-19.

He made four appearances for the first team last season and even appeared as a late substitute in Manchester United's win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

After the match, he spoke to NOS of his delight at being involved in the 3-1 victory (h/t Sport Witness).

"I had to warm up and suddenly heard a whistle from the trainer," he said. "I still can't describe it. Really fantastic."

The teenager was included in the club's pre-season tour squad and caught the eye in wins over Leeds United in Australia and Kristiansund in Norway.

Muhammad Butt at Squawka Football highlighted his strengths:

Solskjaer appears willing to trust in his young players this season and selected a youthful starting XI for the club's opening game of the season against Chelsea:

But Chong is yet to feature in either of the Red Devils' two Premier League fixtures this season and could potentially gain more regular playing time with a loan move.

However, the youngster appears determined to make the grade at Old Trafford and will be hoping for opportunities as the season progresses.