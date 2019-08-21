Tahith Chong Does Not Want to Leave Manchester United on Loan, Says Agent

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IIAugust 21, 2019

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 17: Tahith Chong of Manchester United looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Optus Stadium on July 17, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
Paul Kane/Getty Images

Tahith Chong's agent, Erkan Alkan, has said the Manchester United youngster does not want to leave the club on loan and is keen to fight for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Alkan told Voetbal International (h/t Liam Corless at the Manchester Evening News) that the 19-year-old has attracted interest from clubs in Europe but has no desire to leave Old Trafford.

"Tahith does not want to be loaned, but [he wants] to fight for his chance at Manchester United," he said. "Top clubs from the Bundesliga and La Liga also have him in sight. He has done a strong preparation [for the season], in which he has proven to be one of the better attackers of United."

ROTHERHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Tahith Chong of Manchester United U21 during the EFL Trophy match between Rotherham United and Manchester United U21 at AESSEAL New York Stadium on August 6, 2019 in Rotherham, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
George Wood/Getty Images

The Dutch winger is one of Manchester United's brightest young players. He won the club's Young Player of the Year Award for 2017-18 and was named the Under-23 Player of the Year for 2018-19.

He made four appearances for the first team last season and even appeared as a late substitute in Manchester United's win over Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

After the match, he spoke to NOS of his delight at being involved in the 3-1 victory (h/t Sport Witness).

"I had to warm up and suddenly heard a whistle from the trainer," he said. "I still can't describe it. Really fantastic."

The teenager was included in the club's pre-season tour squad and caught the eye in wins over Leeds United in Australia and Kristiansund in Norway.

Muhammad Butt at Squawka Football highlighted his strengths:

Solskjaer appears willing to trust in his young players this season and selected a youthful starting XI for the club's opening game of the season against Chelsea:

But Chong is yet to feature in either of the Red Devils' two Premier League fixtures this season and could potentially gain more regular playing time with a loan move.

However, the youngster appears determined to make the grade at Old Trafford and will be hoping for opportunities as the season progresses.

