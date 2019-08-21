Franck Ribery Announces Fiorentina Contract After Bayern Munich Free Transfer

Franck Ribery Announces Fiorentina Contract After Bayern Munich Free TransferAugust 21, 2019
Franck Ribery announced the next chapter of his career after officially joining Fiorentina on Wednesday:
Franck Ribéry @FranckRibery
Hello Fiorentina. 🙌🏼 A new chapter for me and my family is beginning. Blessed and happy to sign a new contract at a great club in a great city. 🙏🏼 Looking forward to the future with my new teammates and all the fantastic fans here. 💪🏼 #ForzaViola https://t.co/kIoVU6sxHL
Ribery joined the Serie A outfit after leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer. The French winger enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year spell at the Allianz Arena, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2013.
Now 36, Ribery has signed a two-year deal after being convinced by former Bayern team-mate Luca Toni to join La Viola, per GianlucaDiMarzio.com (h/t Football Italia).
