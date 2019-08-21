Franck Ribery Announces Fiorentina Contract After Bayern Munich Free Transfer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Franck Ribery announced the next chapter of his career after officially joining Fiorentina on Wednesday:

Ribery joined the Serie A outfit after leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer. The French winger enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year spell at the Allianz Arena, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

Now 36, Ribery has signed a two-year deal after being convinced by former Bayern team-mate Luca Toni to join La Viola, per GianlucaDiMarzio.com (h/t Football Italia).

