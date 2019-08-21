Franck Ribery Announces Fiorentina Contract After Bayern Munich Free Transfer

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 25: Franck Ribery of FC Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the DFB Cup final between RB Leipzig and Bayern Muenchen at Olympiastadion on May 25, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Franck Ribery announced the next chapter of his career after officially joining Fiorentina on Wednesday:

Ribery joined the Serie A outfit after leaving Bayern Munich on a free transfer this summer. The French winger enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year spell at the Allianz Arena, winning the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

Now 36, Ribery has signed a two-year deal after being convinced by former Bayern team-mate Luca Toni to join La Viola, per GianlucaDiMarzio.com (h/t Football Italia).

       

