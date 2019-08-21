Rivaldo: Philippe Coutinho 'Didn't Have Enough Patience' at Barcelona

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has said he is "disappointed" about Philippe Coutinho's exit from the Camp Nou and suggested his fellow Brazilian "didn't have enough patience to find his spot in the team."

Coutinho joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal on August 19 after failing to establish himself as a guaranteed starter in the Barca side.

He only signed for Barca from Liverpool in a £142 million deal in January 2018, but Antoine Griezmann's summer arrival at the Camp Nou was set to push the 27-year-old to the fringes of the squad.

Coutinho was only handed 22 starts in La Liga last term and failed to live up to his huge price tag.

Rivaldo believes the presence of Lionel Messi in the Barca squad played a part in Coutinho failing to flourish, per Betfair (h/t MailOnline's Tom Caldon):

"I always believed that Philippe Coutinho had the ability to be a success at Barcelona, but things were taking too much time and both parties agreed on a transfer to Bayern Munich. I'm a little disappointed about his failure in gaining a regular place in the first team, but perhaps he was no longer confident about it and unhappy, so he opted for a move to another big club trying to finally recover his best football from his time at Liverpool.

"It's never easy to find your space in a team where Lionel Messi constantly takes all the credit and responsibility. There are few players in the world capable of reaching such situation and imposing themselves, and maybe Coutinho didn't have enough patience to find his spot in the team. The Argentinian star is the team leader and will keep playing at his best level for about three or four more years, so it is difficult to see other players shining at their best at Barcelona."

Bayern's deal with Barca over Coutinho includes an option to buy the playmaker at the end of the season.

There is no obligation on Bayern's part, though, so Coutinho could potentially return to Barca in a year.

However, he said on his arrival at the German champions he wants to stay at the club for a "long time and win many titles," per Sergi Diaz of Sport.

Bayern have made two major defensive signings this summer, bringing in Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez for nearly £100 million.

Both their major attacking additions—Coutinho and Ivan Perisic—have been signed on loan deals.

The pair will be crucial for Bayern in the new campaign as they begin life without Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery, who both left the club at the end of last term.