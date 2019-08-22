Booking the Top Feuds for WWE on the Road to SmackDown's Move to Fox

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is preparing for one of the most significant broadcast changes in the company's history, when SmackDown Live makes the move to Fox in early October.

It will no doubt be a seismic moment for the blue brand, which has arguably been the stronger of WWE's two flagship shows since the most recent brand split returned in 2016.

Switching to Fox means the coming weeks are going to be vital in making sure the biggest stars look as strong as possible, as well all of the blue brand's championships are in the right hands.

Here's how WWE should book its biggest rivalries moving toward the big date at the start of October.