USA vs. Australia Basketball Game 1 Odds, Rosters, TV Schedule, Live Stream

The United States begins overseas preparation for the 2019 FIBA World Cup Thursday with the first of two exhibition games against Australia.

A squad depleted by injuries and stars opting out to focus on the 2019 NBA season is down to 13 players for the meeting with the Aussies in Melbourne.

Kyle Kuzma, Donovan Mitchell and Kemba Walker are among the players looking to help the United States create some momentum down under before heading to China to participate in the World Cup, which begins August 31.

Australia has already named its 12-man roster for the tournament, with Andrew Bogut, Joe Ingles and Aron Baynes headlining the squad.

USA vs. Australia Information

Date: Thursday, August 22

Start Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live Stream: NBA.com/NBATV

Odds (via OddsChecker): USA (1/10), Australia (11/2)

Rosters

United States

Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings)

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)

Brook Lopez (Milwaukee Bucks)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Mason Plumlee (Denver Nuggets)

Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers)

Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs)

Australia

David Barlow (Melbourne United)

Aron Baynes (Phoenix Suns)

Andrew Bogut (Sydney Kings, NBL)

Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Mitch Creek (South East Melbourne Phoenix)

Cameron Gliddon (Brisbane Bullets)

Chris Goulding (Melbourne United)

Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz)

Nick Kay (Perth Wildcats)

Jock Landale (Zalgiris Kaunas, Lithuania)

Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs)

Nathan Sobey (Brisbane Bullets)

Preview

Thirteen players made the trip to Australia for the United States, but only 12 of them will end up on the active roster for the World Cup.

Thursday's matchup in Melbourne is one of three games from August 22-26 that Gregg Popovich's team will play in to prepare for the tournament, where it faces the Czech Republic, Turkey and Japan in Group E.

In the stateside game versus Spain August 16, Mitchell and Khris Middleton led the USA in the 90-81 win by scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively, while Jayson Tatum and Walker chipped in with 11 each.

While it appears some stars are more suited to start, Popovich has not settled on which quintet he will put on the floor first, per USA Basketball's official website.

"We are not exactly sure what the starting lineup will be," Popovich said. "We just don't know."

Mitchell, Tatum and Walker were the only players on the court for over 20 minutes against Spain, so that might be an indication of how the starting lineup plays out in the coming games.

Derrick White could turn into one of the top producers off the bench for the United States as one of the few pure ball-handlers on the roster.

Popovich has witnessed White's growth firsthand with the San Antonio Spurs, and he talked Tuesday about his progression from starting in Division II college basketball to the current spot he is in, per USA Basketball:

"He's had steady progress, but he is one of those guys, he started out in Division II and ended up playing on our G League team for a couple of years, and he just seemed to get better year-by-year, week-by-week. We brought him on the Select Team, just to scrimmage against the main team, and he played so well that we moved him up. So, he's a heck of a story."

As for Australia, it carries a few familiar faces on its roster, with Baynes going up against his former Boston teammates Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart and Joe Ingles facing off against Utah Jazz backcourt partner Mitchell.

Australia has not dealt with as much roster turnover as the USA in recent weeks, but it was forced to add David Barlow, who plays for Melbourne United in the National Basketball League, to replace Jonah Bolden ahead of Thursday's game.

"It's a dream come true for myself to be able to put myself back in this position," Barlow told ESPN Australia/New Zealand. "When I got the call, it was a fairly emotional time for me."

Bolden withdrew from the squad for personal reasons, while his Philadelphia teammate Ben Simmons is focusing on the 2019-20 NBA season instead of playing for Australia.

The Aussies as a whole provide the United States with stiff competition ahead of the World Cup, where they face a tough Group H with Canada, Senegal and Lithuania.

Popovich believes Australia is one of the top contenders to take home the World Cup title, which was won by the United States in 2010 and 2014.

"Huge, huge threat. They are one of the teams that can win the whole thing, without a doubt. I'm not saying that because I'm here. It's just a fact. They've been close for several years, and they are hungry. They are talented. Coach [Andrej] Lemanis does a good job, and they are a team. They are together. They know what they are doing. They execute really well, so that's what it takes. They have the toughness and physicality to go with it. I think they are one of the top contenders without a doubt."

After Thursday, the USA will square off against Australia once more Saturday in Melbourne before heading to Sydney to face Canada in its final exhibition leading up to the World Cup.

