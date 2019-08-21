Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta Talks 'Emotional' Return to Italy Ahead of Roma Loan

Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta Talks 'Emotional' Return to Italy Ahead of Roma LoanAugust 21, 2019
David Zappacosta is eagerly anticipating his return to Italy from Chelsea after travelling to Rome ahead of a loan move.
According to Calciomercato.com, Zappacosta will complete the loan move after a medical on Wednesday morning, with Roma paying his €2.5 million (£2.3 million) salary for the season.
The right-back told Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports):
"Returning to my country is very emotional. I missed Italy a lot, and I'm happy to return here with Roma.
"I feel at home here because I live close-by [Sora, 71 miles away]. I know the sporting director [Gianluca Petrachi], I know how much passion he puts into his work and I know how passionate the fan base is. The team is very young and I think we can do well."
Zappacosta arrived in the Italian capital on Tuesday evening:
The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 in a £23 million move.
He made 35 appearances in his first season under Antonio Conte, but last campaign he played just 17 times under Maurizio Sarri, only four of which came in the Premier League.
As Goal's Nizaar Kinsella demonstrated, he's one of a number of recent recruits for Chelsea who has not worked out:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Chelsea summer transfers 2017-18: - Alvaro Morata (deal agreed with Atletico Madrid to sell) - Danny Drinkwater (on loan at Burnley) - Davide Zappacosta (Roma medical booked) - Tiemoue Bakayoko (in talks with clubs over leaving) - Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea success story) #CFC
Kinsella was impressed with the way he finished the campaign, though:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Zappacosta has been pulling off tricks today. Surprised by his recent displays. #CFC #LEICHE
ESPN FC's Liam Twomey is pleased his departure signals a show of faith in youngster Reece James:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Chelsea loaning out Zappacosta this month provides more encouragement to Reece James about first-team opportunities than any assurances Lampard could give him. Actions >>>> words #cfc
Cesar Azpilicueta will be the Blues' first-choice right-back this season. A long-term injury to the Spaniard could drop James in at the deep end, but if the former remains fit, manager Frank Lampard can introduce the 19-year-old to first-team duties over time.
The Blues would likely have preferred to offload Zappacosta permanently and recoup some of their investment in him, but his loan will at least get him off the wage bill until they can attempt to sell him next year.
As for the player himself, after a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge, the loan move will give him the chance to kick-start his career once more.
