Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta Talks 'Emotional' Return to Italy Ahead of Roma Loan

David Zappacosta is eagerly anticipating his return to Italy from Chelsea after travelling to Rome ahead of a loan move.

According to Calciomercato.com, Zappacosta will complete the loan move after a medical on Wednesday morning, with Roma paying his €2.5 million (£2.3 million) salary for the season.

The right-back told Sky in Italy (h/t Sky Sports):

"Returning to my country is very emotional. I missed Italy a lot, and I'm happy to return here with Roma.

"I feel at home here because I live close-by [Sora, 71 miles away]. I know the sporting director [Gianluca Petrachi], I know how much passion he puts into his work and I know how passionate the fan base is. The team is very young and I think we can do well."

Zappacosta arrived in the Italian capital on Tuesday evening:

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Torino in 2017 in a £23 million move.

He made 35 appearances in his first season under Antonio Conte, but last campaign he played just 17 times under Maurizio Sarri, only four of which came in the Premier League.

As Goal's Nizaar Kinsella demonstrated, he's one of a number of recent recruits for Chelsea who has not worked out:

Kinsella was impressed with the way he finished the campaign, though:

ESPN FC's Liam Twomey is pleased his departure signals a show of faith in youngster Reece James:

Cesar Azpilicueta will be the Blues' first-choice right-back this season. A long-term injury to the Spaniard could drop James in at the deep end, but if the former remains fit, manager Frank Lampard can introduce the 19-year-old to first-team duties over time.

The Blues would likely have preferred to offload Zappacosta permanently and recoup some of their investment in him, but his loan will at least get him off the wage bill until they can attempt to sell him next year.

As for the player himself, after a disappointing spell at Stamford Bridge, the loan move will give him the chance to kick-start his career once more.