5-Star Combo Guard Bryce Thompson Commits to Kansas over UNC, Oklahoma, More

Photo Credit: Jim Hawkins of 247Sports' Inside Carolina

The Kansas Jayhawks added one of the highest-regarded recruits in the 2020 class to their future backcourt Tuesday.

Bryce Thompson, who checks in at 6'5" and 175 pounds, committed to the Jayhawks over North Carolina, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, per CBS Sports:

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Thompson is a 5-star prospect and the No. 19 overall player, No. 4 combo guard and No. 1 player from the state of Oklahoma in the 2020 class.

Thompson can score in a variety of ways.

He can hit from three-point range, attack off the dribble, finish through contact and cut into space away from the ball, helping to open the offense whenever he is on the floor. He is also a capable facilitator whenever he draws additional defensive attention.

Thompson's versatility allows him to defend multiple positions.

Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star noted a hyperextended left elbow forced him to miss drills at the SC30 Select camp, but it is a testament to his ability that he was even there, considering it is an invite-only camp sponsored by Golden State Warriors great Stephen Curry.

Thompson averaged a head-turning 25.3 points per game on the Oklahoma Run PWP during the Under Armour Circuit this past AAU season, per Bedore. He also hit 47 percent of his three-pointers, which is music to the ears of his new school.

He fits the profile of so many difference-makers in a modern game that emphasizes versatile playmakers on the wing who can both handle the ball and shoot from three-point range.

That should allow him to compete for significant playing time right away, and he only figures to capitalize on his immense potential as he garners experience with the Jayhawks.

Kansas is on the short list of national powerhouses in large part because of its ability to land players such as Thompson. If he fulfills his potential, he'll help the Jayhawks compete for conference and national titles.