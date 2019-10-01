5-Star G Prospect Caleb Love Commits to UNC over Kansas, Missouri, Louisville

Photo credit: 247Sports

Elite 2020 prospect Caleb Love announced he will spend his college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

"I'm headed to North Carolina, and the reason I picked them was when I went on my visit, it felt like a family culture, from start to finish, from when I got there to when I left," Love told Evan Daniels of 247Sports. "I just felt like it was home."

Love is a 5-star prospect rated as the No. 21 overall player in the class, per 247Sports. He is considered the fourth-best point guard in the nation.

He narrowed his choices down to North Carolina and Missouri after initially setting up visits Louisville and Kansas. The St. Louis native eventually decided on the Tar Heels, giving the team a special weapon going forward.

At 6'3" with outstanding quickness, Love has showed he can get into the lane, where he can either finish at the rim or dish to a teammate. He has displayed impressive vision that could make him an excellent facilitator in college.

His length and energy could also make him a high-level defender.

Love displayed his full skill set against top competition at the USA Basketball camp:

His commitment is huge for North Carolina, which is always looking to compete for a national championship under head coach Roy Williams.

The Tar Heels are usually loaded with high-level talent, which will likely keep Love surrounded with playmakers to get the most out of his passing ability. UNC had the 10th-best recruiting class with fellow 5-stars Walker Kessler and Day'Ron Sharpe before Love's decision, according to 247Sports.

If things go according to plan, he can help carry the squad into title contention before likely making a move to the NBA.

