Report: Dontrelle Inman Signs Contract with Chargers Despite Offer from Jets

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Dontrelle Inman is reuniting with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 30-year-old free agent wide receiver is set to sign with the Chargers, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and the selling point was quarterback Philip Rivers.

Inman began his NFL career in 2011 with Jacksonville but was released as a rookie free agent at the conclusion of training camp. He then spent two seasons in the Canadian Football League before emerging with the Chargers in 2014. He remained there until the team traded him to the Chicago Bears in Oct. 2017.

Per Rapoport, Inman turned down an offer from the New York Jets. He visited the Jets earlier Tuesday and visited Detroit on Monday. These developments came after Inman requested and was granted a release from the New England Patriots, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday.

Inman had signed a one-year contract with the Patriots in May.

Most recently, Inman played with the Indianapolis Colts last season. There, he played nine games (four starts) and contributed 28 receptions for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

In New England, Inman was buried behind the likes of Julian Edelman, Demaryius Thomas, N'Keal Harry and Phillip Dorsett. The position was further crowded when Josh Gordon was granted reinstatement over the weekend.

Inman will have more room to make an impact with the Chargers alongside Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin and Mike Williams. His pre-established rapport with Rivers will certainly help.

In his first tenure with the Chargers, Inman caught 107 of his 181 targets for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns across 41 games (23 starts)—easily his most successful stretch in the NFL.