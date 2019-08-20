Nationals' Hunter Strickland Briefly Hospitalized After Weight Room Injury

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 20, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: Hunter Strickland #60 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park on August 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

An accident disrupted Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Strickland's pregame ritual Tuesday afternoon.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez disclosed to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post that Strickland was hit by a bar in the weight room and "could have injured the right side of his face." The 30-year-old right-hander was examined at a nearby hospital but returned to PNC Park for X-rays. 

Dougherty noted that the right side of Strickland's face was "pretty red and he had a stripped Band-Aid on his nose." 

Soon after, Strickland was playing catch with bullpen catcher Nilson Robledo ahead of the Nationals' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning at 7:05 p.m. EST.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

