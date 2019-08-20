8 Straight Jay-Z Songs Played at Dolphins Practice After Kenny Stills Comments

8 Straight Jay-Z Songs Played at Dolphins Practice After Kenny Stills CommentsAugust 20, 2019
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is either a massive Jay-Z fan or attempted to send a message to wide receiver Kenny Stills during Tuesday's practice.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Flores picked eight straight Jay-Z songs to start Tuesday's session. The choices were notable because Stills—who knew in advance this would happen—recently criticized the rap mogul for entering into a partnership with the NFL while Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.
Jackson suggested Flores could have been playing "mind games" with Stills in an effort to help the receiver block out distractions that could affect his play.
Cameron Wolfe of ESPN noted Jay-Z said, "We've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items," during a joint press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when discussing the new partnership.
Stills was critical of the comments, pointing out Jay-Z has "never been on a knee" and "didn't seem very informed" on the issues facing those who haven't been given a voice.
Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe
Kenny Stills on Jay-Z/NFL paternship: "Talking about we're moving past kneeling like he ever protested... Choosing to speak for the people like he had spoken to the people... I wonder if he's read my Facebook/IG comments or what people say to me... It didn't seem very informed." https://t.co/QGak3JKCcO
Kaepernick offered his support for Stills, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson in a tweet that appeared to take a jab at Jay-Z by saying "they have never moved past the people":
Colin Kaepernick @Kaepernick7
My Brothers @E_Reid35 @KSTiLLS @iThinkIsee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats. They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!! ✊🏾 https://t.co/OQClsZXD5V
Stills, Reid and Wilson have continued to kneel during the national anthem as a way of protesting oppression, injustice and police brutality, much like Kaepernick did when he was a player on the San Francisco 49ers.
