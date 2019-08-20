8 Straight Jay-Z Songs Played at Dolphins Practice After Kenny Stills Comments

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is either a massive Jay-Z fan or attempted to send a message to wide receiver Kenny Stills during Tuesday's practice.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Flores picked eight straight Jay-Z songs to start Tuesday's session. The choices were notable because Stills—who knew in advance this would happen—recently criticized the rap mogul for entering into a partnership with the NFL while Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Jackson suggested Flores could have been playing "mind games" with Stills in an effort to help the receiver block out distractions that could affect his play.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN noted Jay-Z said, "We've moved past kneeling and I think it's time to go into actionable items," during a joint press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell when discussing the new partnership.

Stills was critical of the comments, pointing out Jay-Z has "never been on a knee" and "didn't seem very informed" on the issues facing those who haven't been given a voice.

Kaepernick offered his support for Stills, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid and Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson in a tweet that appeared to take a jab at Jay-Z by saying "they have never moved past the people":

Stills, Reid and Wilson have continued to kneel during the national anthem as a way of protesting oppression, injustice and police brutality, much like Kaepernick did when he was a player on the San Francisco 49ers.