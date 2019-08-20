Video: Watch USWNT Star Carli Lloyd Drill 55-Yard Field Goal at Eagles Practice

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Baltimore Ravens' Sam Koch holds the ball for United States soccer player Carli Lloyd as she attempts to kick a field goal after the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens held a joint NFL football practice in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

If Carli Lloyd is looking for a second career, she could try out the NFL.

The women's soccer star showcased her kicking ability on the gridiron Tuesday at practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, hitting some deep field goals:

Considering NFL players often struggle with kicks of this length—only four made five 50-plus-yard field goals last season—Lloyd could be among the best at the position. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott only went 2-of-5 from over 50 yards in 2018.

Of course, the 37-year-old has done just fine in her own sport as one of the top players in American history. Lloyd has totaled 114 goals and 52 assists in her career and won her second World Cup title this summer. 

The New Jersey native simply got a chance to show off her skills for her local team.

