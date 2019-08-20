Bayern Sporting Director 'Didn't Understand' Renato Sanches Game Time Complaints

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 16: Renato Sanches of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Hertha BSC at Allianz Arena on August 16, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/ Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said he is unsure why midfielder Renato Sanches made public complaints about his lack of minutes so far this season.

After coming on as a late substitute against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga opener on Friday, Sanches told Sport1 (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold) that "five minutes is not enough" and his situation at the Allianz Arena is "not good."

Salihamidzic has hit back at the Portugal international and outlined the opportunities he's had so far this term, per Ryan Benson of Goal:

"Renato has played three times since the start of the season. Against Borussia Dortmund he was subbed on, in the DFB-Pokal he started and this weekend, although it was only for five minutes, he was also subbed on.

"Therefore, I didn't really understand why he had to make these remarks. We will see [if he stays], I already explained on Monday that we'll keep all our options open until September 2 [when the transfer window closes]. Other than that, I don't want to say much more about it."

Bayern recently unveiled new midfield signing Mickael Cuisance. The acquisition of the Frenchman will only add more competition to what is a stacked section of the Munich squad:

The comments from Salihamidzic are of a similar theme to those of chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who said the 22-year-old needs to "calm down."

Few would have anticipated Sanches' career being at such a precarious point after the summer of 2016. The midfielder was regarded as one of the best prospects in world football, having agreed to move to Bayern and shone for Portugal on their way to UEFA European Championship glory.

Sanches moved to Swansea City on loan for the 2017-18 season and struggled with life in the Premier League. Last term, he made 17 appearances in the German top flight, although only four of them were starts.

In pre-season there were some signs of Sanches rediscovering form, as he netted against Fenerbahce

He also grabbed a brace, although as Portuguese football journalist Tom Kundert noted, the opposition left much to be desired:

Given he's not impressed consistently when given chances and now he's made his dissatisfaction with his situation known, there doesn't appear to be a clear path towards Sanches becoming a first-team regular at Bayern.

Salihamidzic appeared coy on whether Sanches will remain at the club, although at this juncture it feels like a parting of the ways would suit all parties, even though Sanches has until 2022 to run on his Bayern contract.

If he is to rediscover the spark and dynamism that made him such a force as a teenager, you sense a new chapter needs to begin imminently.

Related

    Sport1: Bayern Munich faces fierce competition for Kai Havertz

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Sport1: Bayern Munich faces fierce competition for Kai Havertz

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Inter Miami Stadium Site Has Contaminated Soil

    Soil in Beckham's proposed site contains more than twice the legal limit of arsenic

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inter Miami Stadium Site Has Contaminated Soil

    Soil in Beckham's proposed site contains more than twice the legal limit of arsenic

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Agent: Dembele '1000%' Staying at Barca

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Agent: Dembele '1000%' Staying at Barca

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Does Coutinho Fit in at Bayern Munich?

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Where Does Coutinho Fit in at Bayern Munich?

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online