Raiders' Antonio Brown Returns to Practice with Certified Helmet Amid Grievance

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown walks on the field while stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Antonio Brown filed a second grievance with the NFL on Monday in his fight to wear his preferred helmet, though it didn't prevent him from practicing with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.

"It's a certified helmet," head coach Jon Gruden told reporters regarding the helmet Brown wore during that practice, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"He's all-in. Ready to go," Gruden added, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, noting he doesn't believe Brown's feet issues are a concern at this point.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

