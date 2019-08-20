Raiders' Antonio Brown Returns to Practice with Certified Helmet Amid Grievance

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Antonio Brown filed a second grievance with the NFL on Monday in his fight to wear his preferred helmet, though it didn't prevent him from practicing with the Oakland Raiders on Tuesday.

"It's a certified helmet," head coach Jon Gruden told reporters regarding the helmet Brown wore during that practice, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"He's all-in. Ready to go," Gruden added, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, noting he doesn't believe Brown's feet issues are a concern at this point.

