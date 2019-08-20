Fantasy Alert: Bears 'In Love' with RB David Montgomery Ahead of 2019 Season

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

All signs are pointing toward rookie David Montgomery being a significant contributor to the Chicago Bears' offense in 2019.

Yahoo Sports' Terez A. Paylor shared this bit of information about Montgomery's standing with the team:

Since being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the former Iowa State star has received nothing but praise from Chicago's coaching staff.

Head coach Matt Nagy described Montgomery's running style in glowing terms after the first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers:

"He runs hard," Nagy said, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score. "He runs really, really hard. He runs violent. He's angry when he runs and he's tough to bring down with that first defender. We like that."

Montgomery accounted for 46 yards and one touchdown on six touches in Chicago's loss to Carolina on Aug. 8. He didn't suit up for the team's Aug. 16 preseason game against the New York Giants, though it sounds like it was a planned off day.

The Bears will have a lot of carries to go around with Jordan Howard, who had 250 carries in 2018, now playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per the team's official depth chart, Montgomery is currently behind Tarik Cohen and Mike Davis.

Based on the early returns, it doesn't sound like Montgomery will be used as a No. 3 running back. The Bears would seem to have big plans for the 22-year-old after using a third-round pick on him.

Early fantasy drafts have taken notice of Montgomery's rising status. He's currently got an average draft position of No. 42, per FantasyPros.com.

If Nagy and the rest of the coaching staff continue to sing Montgomery's praises leading into the regular season, fantasy owners who jumped on him early will be reaping the rewards.