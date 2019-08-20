Ryan Giggs: Daniel James Transfer Approval to Manchester United a 'No-Brainer'

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has said he had no problem recommending winger Daniel James to Manchester United ahead of the 21-year-old's move from Swansea City.

The youngster was the only significant attacking signing the Red Devils made in the summer, and he made a dream start to his career with the club last weekend, as he netted on his debut in the 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Giggs has worked with James on the international stage and said that when United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked for an opinion on James, he had nothing but positive things to say about the player, per Premier League Productions (h/t Chris Burton of Goal):

"Ole asked me about him and I just told him that he is a player with plenty of potential. He’s really quick, a great lad, someone who you want in the dressing room, a great character. So, it was a no-brainer really, because he is a talent.

"From a standing start he is quick and he will beat anyone. It’s just that, like any other young winger, the finishing touches, that final ball, scoring more goals, which he will get better at. I watched him a lot for Swansea last year and he ripped nearly every full-back in that division apart."

Here is more of what Giggs had to say:

After making a big impact against Chelsea, James was rewarded with his first start for the club in Monday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Welshman was withdrawn after 89 minutes.

The former Swansea man was also booked for diving in the contest. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette said the moment wasn't a huge concern:

Per Simon Stone of BBC Sport, after the match at Molineux, Solskjaer defended the winger when asked about his caution:

Aside from yellow card, the early signs have been positive when it comes to James, and he's set to add a different edge to the team's play.

United have a lot of options capable of operating through the middle or on the left flank. However, none of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford or Jesse Lingard appear comfortable when moved over to the right wing.

James will do damage on that side. The winger represents something of a throwback, as he challenges full-backs with his speed around the outside and is capable of delivering testing crosses into the box.

Under Giggs for Wales, he's also shown he can be a threat drifting infield from the left:

Despite his strong start, United fans will need to be patient with James. There are still some raw areas to his game, as his international manager noted.

Solskjaer appears to have plenty of faith in the tyro, though, and given the lack of natural right-wingers available to the manager, United supporters may see James a lot more frequently than they anticipated this season.