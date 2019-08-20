Fantasy Football 2019: Dynasty Rankings, Cheatsheet and League Names

AJ Mast/Associated Press

One of the beautiful aspects of fantasy football is the presence of several different formats. From two-quarterback leagues to keeper leagues and daily fantasy, it's not hard to find a format that suits your personal taste.

If you're going to play with the same group of people year after year, dynasty leagues are one of the most fun and challenging options out there. You're not only drafting for the coming season, you're drafting players for the long-term—much like real NFL team do.

Therefore, it's important to emphasize youth and to consider what players' situations are going to look like in the coming years. Sure, Drew Brees is a great fantasy quarterback, but will he be able to help your team in three years?

There is a lot to consider when drafting for dynasty. Here, you'll find a little help in the form of a rankings cheat sheet. You'll also find a closer look at some promising rookies for the format and some fun league-name suggestions.

2019 Fantasy Dynasty Cheat Sheet

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

5. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

6. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

7. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

11. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

14. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

15. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

16. Melvin Gordon, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

19. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

20. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

21. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

22. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

23. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

25. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

26. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

29. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

30. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

The first running back taken in the 2019 draft, Josh Jacobs has the skill set to be an every-down back for the Oakland Raiders for the next several years. Though he didn't fill this role at Alabama—he had just 120 carries last season—this is actually a good thing for dynasty managers.

Like Alvin Kamara before him, Jacobs' light collegiate workload should help him extend his pro career. Unlike Kamara, though, Jacobs appears poised to be a three-down player right from the start. He only saw four carries in his preseason debut, but he racked up 31 yards and impressed teammates with his ability to find space and his effort.

"For him to do that right in his first game was impressive," quarterback Derek Carr said, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. "What rubbed off on me the most about Josh was his want to. He was out there trying to bully people and run hard. He was trying to prove that he’s the best back in the NFL. That’s his mindset. I was really impressed with his demeanor and his mentality."

Jacobs could have an Ezekiel Elliott-like impact on the fantasy landscape.

Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Though he isn't a player you should target as early as Jacobs, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is an intriguing dynasty option. He has legitimate game-breaking speed, and he's likely to spend the bulk of his career with exciting and explosive young quarterback Lamar Jackson.

However, it could take some time for Brown to actually hit his ceiling. Making the jump from college to the NFL is already a challenge for receivers, and Brown is still recovering from offseason Achilles surgery.

"It’s all new for him—the speed of it, the thinking, the lining up, running the right route," coach John Harbaugh said, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. "He has a ways to go with all of that. I’m confident he’ll get there, and we’ll know what to do to use him, how to use him early in the season. But it’s just great work for him."

Brown can eventually become a DeSean Jackson or a Tyreek Hill-type player, but don't expect him to do so from Week 1. He is a player worth taking a flier on late in drafts or off the waiver wire.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Like Brown, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not worth a high draft pick. However, his unique skill set makes him an intriguing flier option in dynasty. Capable of stretching the field with his arm and his legs, Murray could quickly grow into a Russell Wilson-type quarterback.

Last season, Murray passed for 4,361 yards, rushed for 1,001 more and scored 54 total touchdowns.

In terms of early success, a lot is going to hinge on Murray's ability to adapt to the speed and the nuances of the pro game. Kliff Kingsbury's offense should provide many opportunities to explode, but Murray will have to execute.

"This offense is going is going to be fast, and it’s going to rely on spread principles, and it’s going to put lots of decision-making on the quarterback’s shoulders because of the multiple choices he has to make when he surveys the field," Peter King of Pro Football Talk wrote.

Murray's value is all about upside.

2019 Fantasy League Names

The Dirty Dozen

Sunday Funday

Last Place Buys Dinner

The Greatest Show on Paper

The League

The Unusual Suspects

The Professionals

The Paper Tigers

All in the Family

Kingsbury's Merry Men

Best of the Rest

Fantasy Voyage

Tuesday's Blues Club