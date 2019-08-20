Real Madrid's Luka Jovic Says Zinedine Zidane 'Believes in Me' Amid Exit Rumours

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has played down rumours he could leave Los Blancos on loan before the close of the transfer window and said manager Zinedine Zidane believes in him.

The 21-year-old striker told Novosti (h/t Marca) that he is used to speculation over his future and is learning a lot under his new boss at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Stories like that [of me moving on loan] make me laugh, as the media will always engage in such stories. I have been used to all kinds of rumours since the beginning of my professional career. I have accepted the fact that they can always be there, and time will tell which ones are true.

"[Zidane] believes in me and his opinion hasn't changed during the time that we've been working together. I am learning from him day by day and I am very satisfied because he is, as a player and coach, one of the best in world football."

Jovic joined Real Madrid in June from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of €65 million plus add-ons, according to the Guardian.

The striker arrived after an eye-catching season in front of goal in Germany's top flight. Opta highlighted his goalscoring record for Adi Hutter's side:

The Serbia international also shone in the UEFA Europa League, helping Eintracht Frankfurt make it all the way to the semi-finals of the tournament:

Yet he has already been linked with a temporary move away from Real Madrid despite his short time at the club.

According to Marca (h/t Football Espana), newspapers in Serbia have suggested Zidane has not been impressed by Jovic in pre-season and could sanction a loan move.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) have reported that AC Milan could try to seal a late move for either Jovic or team-mate Mariano Diaz. The transfer window remains open around Europe until September 2.

Sending Jovic straight out on loan would be a curious move given the form he showed last season and the investment Real Madrid made to bring him in.

The striker's comments suggest he will stay at the club for the remainder of the season and try to force his way into Zidane's starting XI.