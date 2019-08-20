Report: Ronda Rousey Broke Finger in Door Filming '9-1-1' Scene

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

WWE Superstar and former UFC champion Ronda Rousey reportedly suffered a broken finger during filming for a television show last week.

According to TMZ, Rousey was acting out her part for the show 9-1-1 in Mexico when she accidentally slammed a door on her finger. Rousey reportedly finished the scene and didn't acknowledge the injury until the take was over.

Rousey reportedly got a splint on her broken finger and returned to filming the next day.

In April, Rousey suffered a broken right hand during her main event match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania. Rousey underwent surgery and has not appeared on WWE programming since then.

Rousey has offered no indication she plans to return to WWE, but the company did note in January that she is under contract through April 2021.

In one of her first WWE matches, Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018, and she held it until WrestleMania where she dropped it to Lynch.

Prior to joining WWE, Rousey was an accomplished UFC fighter who owned a professional record of 12-2 with nine wins by way of submission and three knockouts.

Since leaving UFC, she has built a strong acting resume that includes roles in movies such as The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage and Mile 22.

