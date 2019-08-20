Callum Hudson-Odoi Returns to Chelsea Training After Achilles Injury

Warren Little/Getty Images

Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday that Callum Hudson-Odoi has returned to first-team training for the first time since undergoing surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon in April.

The 18-year-old took part in the morning session at the club's Cobham training ground and "looked bright" after his lengthy layoff, per the club's official website.

Chelsea also shared some pictures of the forward in action during the training session on social media:

Manager Frank Lampard said before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leicester City that Hudson-Odoi had been training with the under-23 side and is closing in on a return to action:

The new Chelsea boss also indicated that the teenager could make his comeback after the first international break in September:

The news will be a big boost to the Blues after a tough start to the season. They were beaten 4-0 at Manchester United on the opening day of the season and also lost the UEFA Super Cup on penalties to Liverpool.

Their draw against Leicester at Stamford Bridge means they have just one point from their opening two games.

The club have looked a little short in attack this season following the departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid, and the team have only managed one goal in two Premier League outings.

The return of Hudson-Odoi will give the Blues extra firepower and inject more pace and verve into their attack.

The England international showed the quality he has last season despite limited starts under previous manager Maurizio Sarri:

His performances and frustration at life on the bench attracted interest from Bayern Munich. However, Chelsea rejected a bid of £35 million from the Bundesliga champions for their youngster, according to Sky Sports News.

Hudson-Odoi has since agreed a five-year deal worth over £100,000 a week to stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Alistair Magowan at BBC Sport.

The teenager should get more chances to impress at Chelsea under Lampard when he returns to full fitness. The 41-year-old has already shown he is willing to place his trust in youth by starting youngsters such as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham.