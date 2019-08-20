Chris Paul Trade Rumors: Execs Believe Thunder Don't Want to Appear in a Panic

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

As the Oklahoma City Thunder explore the market for nine-time All-Star Chris Paul, they are reportedly doing their best to maintain their leverage.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, OKC wants to give opposing teams the impression that it is not desperate to force a Paul trade and is willing to keep him on the roster moving forward:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.