Projecting When Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston Will Drop WWE Championship Belts

Credit: WWE.com

Since initially claiming the Universal Championship and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston have enjoyed mixed fortunes with their respective belts.

Rollins has dropped the title and won it back from Brock Lesnar in the months since 'Mania, while Kingston has had a solid, albeit unspectacular, reign as champion.

But like any title reign in WWE, fans are no doubt be already looking at who the next Superstars to hold the company's two world titles are likely to be.

Here's a look down the line at both champions, and when they could lose their titles.

Seth Rollins

It looks like Rollins is heading for a feud with Braun Strowman over the universal title, even if the pair won Raw's tag titles on Monday.

That is almost certainly part of a wider angle leading to Strowman perhaps turning on Rollins and going after the one belt he wants: the Universal Championship.

But will Strowman be the man to end Seth's latest reign? It's doubtful, not least when you examine his own recent history in world title feuds.

Strowman has got desperately close to winning a world title in the past before coming up short, and in truth, there's a good case this is going to happen all over again. So you have to look beyond Strowman to find the ideal candidate to win the title, and that may well be the King of the Ring winner.

WWE is trying to make a big deal out of the tournament's return, so what better way to do that than guarantee the winner a world title shot? If that does happen, the perfect winner is someone like Drew McIntyre.

The promotion clearly has big plans for McIntyre, but his alliance with Shane McMahon in recent months has hindered what was a strong return to the main roster for Drew. But going on a tear through the rest of the field in the King of the Ring and identifying himself as not only Rollins' next challenger but the man who will defeat him at the first attempt would be perfect booking.

It would make King of the Ring feel like a big deal and would also solidify McIntyre's position as the present and the future of the company. Have him win the tournament at Clash of Champions and claim the title at the next show, Hell in a Cell.

Kofi Kingston

While it may not be Seth Rollins' current challenger who takes the Universal Championship away from him, the situation could be different for Kofi Kingston.

Having held the WWE Championship since WrestleMania, it's not hard to wonder whether Kofi's first reign with the belt is perhaps coming to an end over the next few weeks.

That prospect is easier to imagine when you consider he's in the midst of a feud that has potential.

Randy Orton's rivalry with Kingston goes back years, but it's took a while for them to resume hostilities with real fireworks. However, Orton's recent attack on The New Day before again surprising Kofi on Raw on Monday shows there's potential here.

When Orton is at his sadistic, unhinged best—like he was on Raw—that's when he comes into his own as both a character and a performer. Having spent so long in the wilderness, he looks like a ready-made world champion once again.

Orton has famously ended a number of popular title reigns in the past, including Daniel Bryan's WWE World Heavyweight Championship run at SummerSlam in 2013.

Who's to say that couldn't happen again here?

This feud is by no means over, and having Kofi succumb to the man who has proved to be his nemesis so many times in the past could add an interesting dynamic to his character moving forward.

Don't be surprised if Orton wins yet another world title as soon as Clash of Champions on September 15.