Narcissist Sasha Banks Is Key to Successful Heel Turn and More WWE Raw Fallout

Somewhere, Vince Russo is giddy with excitement over Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman winning the Raw Tag Team Championships despite preparing to feud over the universal title.

The idea of tag team partners who do not get along winning the tag titles is a tired booking trope with roots in the Attitude Era. Back then, it was a plot device designed to advance storylines. While it may have worked, it also devalued the tag team titles, making them a prop rather than a coveted prize for the company's tag teams to compete over.

In the years that proceeded, it became a watered-down and less effective booking trope that only served to make the tag team division as a whole look weaker when compared to the singles competitors who could seemingly be thrown together on any given night and beat teams that had been together for years.

Such was the case Monday night, when Rollins and Strowman defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the main event of Raw to win the titles. Strowman repeatedly peeked at Rollins' universal title, making it very clear that his focus was on dethroning The Beastslayer as the brand's top dog.

Those tag titles he just won? Inconsequential.

Devaluing the titles when the writing team easily could have had Strowman make clear his desire to challenge for the universal championship was a rare booking misstep on Monday's show. Furthermore, it comes at a time when Anderson and Gallows were just starting to regain momentum and credibility as part of The OC.

All signs point to the team regaining the titles by defeating Strowman and Rollins and for some, that will be good enough. They will argue that it means more to beat the two lead babyfaces on Raw for the gold than it did to defeat The Usos and The Revival to win them in the first place.

The problem with that logic? They had to lose the titles to set up a win that will have absolutely nothing to do with them and everything to do with adding heat to Rollins vs. Strowman.

The significance of the titles are diminished and whoever wins them is insignificant because at the end of the day, the entire ordeal is designed only to get the two top dogs and their issues over. It is a flawed story whose 20 years on WWE television is reflective of a creative process still leaning on what made the Attitude Era successful despite its negative effects on the talent and the titles.