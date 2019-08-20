Look: Bray Wyatt Responds to Rumor WWE Plans to Make 'The Fiend' Family Friendly

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bray Wyatt took to social media Monday night to shoot down a report that his "Fiend" character would become more family friendly moving forward.

Tom Colohue of SportsKeeda reported that WWE discussed the possibility it might have to "tone down" The Fiend and "find a happy medium" in order to appeal to a larger portion of the audience. Wyatt offered the following response:

On Monday's episode of Raw, The Fiend appeared to attack WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler and lay him out with the Mandible Claw. Wyatt's character seemed unchanged based on similar segments he was booked in previously involving Mick Foley and Kurt Angle.

The Fiend made his in-ring debut against Finn Balor at SummerSlam and won in dominant fashion. The biggest topic of conversation, however, was his entrance.

Wyatt came out to a remixed version of his old theme song and even held a lantern modeled after his own head. The live crowd went wild for the entrance, and it was roundly praised on social media as well.

Additionally, WWE put a box of Fiend-related items up for sale on its website recently, and they sold out quickly, which suggests the WWE Universe is all in on the character in its present state.

With WWE receiving competition in the form of All Elite Wrestling debuting a weekly show on TNT in October, it can ill afford to turn its nose up at anything that is working, even if it isn't 100 percent in sync with its PG programming.

The Fiend is among the most unique characters in wrestling, and it is something that can set WWE apart from its competitors. Since nothing regarding Wyatt's persona changed on Monday's Raw, WWE seems to be embracing that fact.

