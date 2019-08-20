Claudio Marchisio Says He Snubbed Jiangsu Suning Due to Inter Connection

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio said he turned down a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning because they're owned by the same group as Inter Milan.

The 33-year-old, who is a free agent this summer, revealed he had rejected an offer from Jiangsu while considering his next move.

He told Sky Italia (h/t Goal's Sam France):

"I refused the proposal of Jiangsu Suning.

"Was it influenced by the fact that they are linked to Inter? Of course it was a factor. The link to that shirt wouldn't allow me to make that choice in good conscience.

"Japan or Arabia? We will need to see what the future holds. I couldn't wear any other shirt in Italy after Juventus, so I can say that I will only be considering offers from abroad.

"I appreciate the interest, I have received so many messages, but I want to be logical. Could I return to Juventus? No, I made that decision a year ago."

Marchisio left Zenit St. Petersburg halfway through a two-year contract with the Russian club:

The midfielder made just 15 appearances for Zenit, with a knee injury cutting short his campaign in February.

The Italian had joined Zenit in September last year, having left Juventus the previous month.

His departure ended a 25-year association with the Bianconeri, whom he joined in 1993 at the age of seven and made 389 appearances for, and he released an emotional statement upon his exit:

Marchisio broke into the side following their relegation to Serie B in 2006 as a result of the Calciopoli scandal.

After helping the Old Lady win promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt, he spent the following season on loan with Empoli.

Following his return in 2008, he became a regular fixture over the next 10 seasons, winning seven titles in the process, as well as the Coppa Italia on four occasions.

Injuries became an issue for him in his final years in Turin, though, causing him to directly miss 40 matches in his last three seasons.

As his time at Zenit demonstrated, his fitness remains a concern. That has not stopped him from receiving offers, but it could affect the kind of impact he'll be able to have with his next club.