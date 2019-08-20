Manchester United 'Disgusted' by Racist Abuse Aimed at Paul Pogba

Manchester United 'Disgusted' by Racist Abuse Aimed at Paul PogbaAugust 20, 2019
Manchester United have said they are "disgusted" and "utterly condemn" the racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba on social media after his penalty miss in Monday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Per the BBC, the statement read:
"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club, and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.
"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a longstanding commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.
"We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."
United stars Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire both also condemned the abuse, with the latter calling on social media platforms to be more proactive in the fight against racism:
Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford
Manchester United is a family. @paulpogba is a huge part of that family. You attack him you attack us all... @ManUtd https://t.co/PgalnFQMeu
Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93
Disgusting. Social media need to do something about it... Every account that is opened should be verified by a passport/driving licence. Stop these pathetic trolls making numerous accounts to abuse people. @Twitter @instagram https://t.co/bzow073aTw
With the score at 1-1 following goals from Anthony Martial and Ruben Neves on Monday, Pogba was fouled by Conor Coady in the 68th minute at Molineux and won a penalty.
The Frenchman stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his powerful effort saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
The decision for Pogba to take the penalty rather than Rashford—who netted from the spot in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea—was widely questioned:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Marcus Rashford scored from the spot against Chelsea last weekend. He's never missed a penalty as a professional. https://t.co/kbePAEbX44
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Inexplicable that Pogba should take the penalty after Rashford took one and scored last week. As a striker that would absolutely do my head in. Particularly if they miss.
Paul Hirst @hirstclass
Bizarre that Pogba took that penalty ahead of Rashford given how many important pens the latter has scored over the last few months (v Chelsea last week, v PSG last season & v Holland in the Nations League)
Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN
Pogba is rubbish at penalties and Solskjaer should show more strength and sort this weird situation with takers out (just make Rashford the taker) but ultimately, we wouldn’t even be having this discussion if it wasn’t for Pogba *winning* the penalty.
Pogba's failure to find the back of the net meant United had to settle for a point, which was their fourth winless match in a row against Wolves.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained afterward that both Pogba and Rashford are United's designated penalty-takers and decide between themselves on a case-by-case basis:
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
"Last week it went well, today it didn't" Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Paul Pogba took the #MUFC penalty against Wolves... https://t.co/nt28ILt0EY
The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Kroenke Says Arsenal Will Be 'Proactive' in January Window