Manchester United 'Disgusted' by Racist Abuse Aimed at Paul Pogba

Manchester United have said they are "disgusted" and "utterly condemn" the racist abuse aimed at Paul Pogba on social media after his penalty miss in Monday's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Per the BBC, the statement read:

"The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club, and it is encouraging to see the vast majority of our fans condemn this on social media also.

"Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a longstanding commitment to campaigning against it through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative.

"We will work to identify the few involved in these incidents and take the strongest course of action available to us. We also encourage social media companies to take action in these cases."

United stars Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire both also condemned the abuse, with the latter calling on social media platforms to be more proactive in the fight against racism:

With the score at 1-1 following goals from Anthony Martial and Ruben Neves on Monday, Pogba was fouled by Conor Coady in the 68th minute at Molineux and won a penalty.

The Frenchman stepped up to take the spot-kick but saw his powerful effort saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The decision for Pogba to take the penalty rather than Rashford—who netted from the spot in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea—was widely questioned:

Pogba's failure to find the back of the net meant United had to settle for a point, which was their fourth winless match in a row against Wolves.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained afterward that both Pogba and Rashford are United's designated penalty-takers and decide between themselves on a case-by-case basis:

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.