Alexis Sanchez to Join Inter Milan on Loan from Manchester United

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Inter Milan have sealed the loan signing of Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United on a season-long deal.

United confirmed the exit of the Chile international on Thursday and wished the player well on their official Twitter account.

Sanchez, 30, is the second player to swap Old Trafford for the San Siro this summer after Romelu Lukaku moved to Inter earlier this month.

The former Arsenal star only joined United in January 2018, but he has been a huge disappointment for the Red Devils.

In 32 Premier League appearances for United, Sanchez has netted just three times, averaging a goal every 642 minutes.

In three-and-a-half seasons at Arsenal, the Chilean's overall ratio was a goal every 169 minutes in the league.

He netted 60 times in 122 appearances for the Gunners in the English top flight while also providing 25 assists.

It is that kind of form Inter manager Antonio Conte will hope to get out of Sanchez. If he can, the Nerazzurri will have a fantastic new signing on their hands.

However, he will need to vastly improve from his time with United, which has has been "an absolute disaster," according to former United defender Gary Neville:

In the 2019 Copa America earlier this summer, Sanchez showed he still has what it takes to be a talismanic forward as he scored twice on their way to the semi-finals.

Inter are putting their faith in him being able to rediscover the magic touch he had at Arsenal, and a change of environment could well benefit Sanchez.