Video: Indians' Carlos Carrasco Makes 1st Rehab Stint Since Leukemia Diagnosis

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2019

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco took the mound on Monday for the first time since he was diagnosed with leukemia in June.

He threw a shutout inning of relief for the Akron RubberDucks in a 7-4 loss to the Harrisburg Senators. The right-hander didn't allow a hit while striking out one and walking another.

Carrasco also received a standing ovation from fans at Canal Park:

"It was really special today," Carrasco said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Just coming back today out of the bullpen, it feels great."

Carrasco hasn't appeared in a game for the Indians since May 30 but was notably on the field at Progressive Field in Cleveland during the All-Star Game. He was a featured part of the Stand Up to Cancer tribute and was joined by his teammates holding signs saying "Cookie."

According to the AP, Carrasco will pitch for Akron again on Thursday before the Indians decide what the next step will be in his rehab process.

