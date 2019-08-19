Video: Rey Mysterio's Son Dominic Convinces Him to Not Retire on WWE Raw

Video: Rey Mysterio's Son Dominic Convinces Him to Not Retire on WWE RawAugust 20, 2019
Rey Mysterio appeared set to retire from WWE, but his son convinced him to stay in an emotional speech on WWE Raw Monday:
Bleacher Report WWE @BR_WWE
Domnic wasn't about to let his dad retire 😢 (via @WWE) https://t.co/0kEBVQYhoh
"You told me that when I debuted, I would debut as your partner," Dominic Gutierrez said. "... Stay in WWE. Don't retire. I'm going to make you proud."
According to Wrestling Observer (h/t Paul Davis of Wrestling News), WWE is interested in signing Dominic to a contract, although he might not be ready for in-ring action until 2020.
Mysterio—who signed a two-year deal last September—decided the prospect of wrestling alongside his son was enough to continue his career for at least a little longer.
The 44-year-old has been one of the biggest stars in wrestling over the past three decades in a variety of different organizations. He has continued to make an impact in the ring, winning the United States Championship earlier this year.
The Rock Marries Longtime Girlfriend in Hawaii