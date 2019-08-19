Video: Rey Mysterio's Son Dominic Convinces Him to Not Retire on WWE Raw

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio appeared set to retire from WWE, but his son convinced him to stay in an emotional speech on WWE Raw Monday:

"You told me that when I debuted, I would debut as your partner," Dominic Gutierrez said. "... Stay in WWE. Don't retire. I'm going to make you proud."

According to Wrestling Observer (h/t Paul Davis of Wrestling News), WWE is interested in signing Dominic to a contract, although he might not be ready for in-ring action until 2020.

Mysterio—who signed a two-year deal last September—decided the prospect of wrestling alongside his son was enough to continue his career for at least a little longer.

The 44-year-old has been one of the biggest stars in wrestling over the past three decades in a variety of different organizations. He has continued to make an impact in the ring, winning the United States Championship earlier this year.