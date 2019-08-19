Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Discusses Alexis Sanchez's Future Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alexis Sanchez could still leave Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes in Europe, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The United boss discussed the future of Sanchez, who has been heavily linked with Inter Milan, after watching the Red Devils draw 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night:

Those words could offer encouragement to Inter, who have until September 2, when the transfer window closes on the continent to secure the signing of Sanchez. The Nerazzurri "are understood to be putting together a deal to present to United on Tuesday or Wednesday," per BBC Sport's Simon Stone.

He also noted how "United are aware of Inter's interest and are understood to be open-minded about doing a deal, if terms are acceptable."

Those terms are likely to involve paying a portion of Sanchez's wages, with the Chilean earning at least £400,000 per week.

Bringing Sanchez's career at Old Trafford to at least a temporary halt would be ideal for Solskjaer. The latter is trying to build a younger, hungry squad capable of playing with energy and consistency.

Sanchez has shown precious little of either since arriving from Arsenal on a free transfer in the winter of 2018. While he a was prolific scorer and supplier of goals for the Gunners, Sanchez has struggled to stay fit and become a fixture in United's best starting XI, either under Solskjaer or on the watch of the Norwegian's predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Solskajer has put faith in younger athletes up top so far this season. Marcus Rashford, 21, has been leading the line along with Anthony Martial, while Solskjaer has been talking up the potential of 17-year-old Mason Greenwood.

Sanchez reportedly engaged in a heated verbal exchange with Greenwood during a recent training session, per Mike McGrath of The Sun. Injuring his hamstring while playing for Chile at this summer's Copa America has left Sanchez facing an uphill battle to be match-ready for United.

The chance to prove his fitness may not come for Sanchez if he is the latest high-profile Red Devils flop to be dispatched to Serie A. United have already sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter, and the striker has been messaging Sanchez regularly about the merits of following him to Milan, according to MailOnline's Alvise Cagnazzo.

A Sanchez and Lukaku double act at Inter would likely suit Antonio Conte. The ex-Chelsea chief won the Premier League title with the Blues in 2017 relying on a prolific combination between a powerhouse centre-forward and a versatile winger who could also thrive through the middle.

Diego Costa and Eden Hazard were the match-winners for Conte's Chelsea, and a Sanchez and Lukaku partnership might help Inter close the gap on Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus.

A lot would depend on Conte's ability to help Sanchez rediscover his pre-United form. Returning to familiar scenery could help, with Sanchez having previously risen to prominence during a successful stint in Italy with Udinese from 2008 to 2011.

Ironing out the details of a deal with Inter is what's best for both United and Sanchez. The club is ready to trust new stars who need to time to thrive, while the player desperately needs the right opportunity to revive his flagging career.