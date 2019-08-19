Report: Barcelona to Make Neymar Loan Bid; Conflicting Rumours on 2020 Transfer

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Barcelona are said to be ready to make an offer to loan Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this season, though there are mixed reports over whether the option to buy will be obligatory.

Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens of ESPN FC wrote Barca would have the option of making the move permanent in 2020, while Sky Sports News said there was an obligation to buy:

ESPN FC's report read, "Sources close to the Catalan club have explained that no players are likely to be included in the offer, while discussions are ongoing as to how much they will suggest for the price of a transfer in 2020."

Philippe Coutinho was being linked as one player who could be included as part of Neymar's return to the Camp Nou, but Bayern Munich confirmed his arrival on a season-long loan on Monday.

Sportswriter Andy West suggested Coutinho—who arrived in January 2018—was a failure in Catalonia, which may have exacerbated Barca's longing of their former star:

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel has been open in acknowledging Neymar's desire to leave the Parc des Princes.

However, the German spoke to reporters after his side lost their Ligue 1 match 2-1 at Rennes, saying it was "not possible" for Neymar to exit without the club having a replacement lined up:

Tuchel said: "He won't go without a replacement, it's not possible. It's obvious. If he does end up staying, we will have a player who can win one-on-ones."

Ligue 1 writer Jeremy Smith highlighted the complications caused by a loan transfer, given PSG wouldn't receive significant enough funds this summer:

The Blaugrana started La Liga in disappointing fashion on Friday and lost 1-0 in their visit to Athletic Bilbao thanks to a late volley from Aritz Aduriz.

The Spanish Football Podcast joked the defending league champions all of a sudden look more desperate for a deal:

Two years have passed since Neymar left the Camp Nou for Paris, but rumours of his comeback have run throughout his stay at the Parc des Princes.

It's beginning to look more realistic a reunion could come about this summer, but PSG's need to secure funds or players in the other direction make a loan agreement more difficult.