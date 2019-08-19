Ezekiel Elliott's Agent Calls Out Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for 'Zeke Who?' Joke

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott smiles as he walks off the field after participating in drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott was apparently not a fan of Jerry Jones' "Zeke who?" joke over the weekend after Tony Pollard's huge preseason performance.

"I didn't think it was funny, and neither did Zeke—we actually thought it was disrespectful," agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Pollard rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 14-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, leading Jones to heap praise on the rookie while jokingly dismissing Elliott, who continues to hold out for a new contract.

"What's amazing for him is to come in here, and he hadn't done that much," Jones told reporters. "He knows exactly what to do, and he knows how to do it. If he goes out there and he plays to that level he's going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he's going to be right in the middle of it early.

"That will really complement what we're doing with Zeke, not replace that. I mean that, not replace it. Nobody is getting cute here, certainly be a great complement to have a great running game where I can picture those guys [having] success at the same time out there really giving the defense some fits."

                                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Agent: Elliott irked by Jones' 'Zeke who?' quip

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Agent: Elliott irked by Jones' 'Zeke who?' quip

    Chris Mortensen
    via ESPN.com

    Cowboys Player of the Game: Rookie takes center stage among regulars

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Player of the Game: Rookie takes center stage among regulars

    John Crumpler
    via Cowboys Wire

    AB Returns to Practice Monday

    Brown was back with Raiders after GM's ultimatum to be all-in or all-out

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AB Returns to Practice Monday

    Brown was back with Raiders after GM's ultimatum to be all-in or all-out

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Looks Primed for Greatness in 2019

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Looks Primed for Greatness in 2019

    John Williams
    via Inside The Star