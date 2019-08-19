Ezekiel Elliott's Agent Calls Out Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for 'Zeke Who?' Joke

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Ezekiel Elliott was apparently not a fan of Jerry Jones' "Zeke who?" joke over the weekend after Tony Pollard's huge preseason performance.

"I didn't think it was funny, and neither did Zeke—we actually thought it was disrespectful," agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Pollard rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown in a 14-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, leading Jones to heap praise on the rookie while jokingly dismissing Elliott, who continues to hold out for a new contract.

"What's amazing for him is to come in here, and he hadn't done that much," Jones told reporters. "He knows exactly what to do, and he knows how to do it. If he goes out there and he plays to that level he's going to be [at] for the next several weeks, he's going to be right in the middle of it early.

"That will really complement what we're doing with Zeke, not replace that. I mean that, not replace it. Nobody is getting cute here, certainly be a great complement to have a great running game where I can picture those guys [having] success at the same time out there really giving the defense some fits."

