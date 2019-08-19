Charcandrick West Signs Colts Contract; D'Onta Foreman Placed on IR

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced a couple running back moves on Monday, signing free agent Charcandrick West and placing D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve.

The 28-year-old West played five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, posting a career-high 848 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 2015.

Kansas City released West before the 2018 campaign but brought him back for additional depth following the suspension of starter Kareem Hunt. He only had two carries for negative yardage and caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

