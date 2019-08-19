Charcandrick West Signs Colts Contract; D'Onta Foreman Placed on IR

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 19, 2019

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 23: Charcandrick West #30 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs in for a touchdown on a 25 yard pass from Patrick Mahomes #15 during the third quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 23, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced a couple running back moves on Monday, signing free agent Charcandrick West and placing D'Onta Foreman on injured reserve. 

The 28-year-old West played five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, posting a career-high 848 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns in 2015.

Kansas City released West before the 2018 campaign but brought him back for additional depth following the suspension of starter Kareem Hunt. He only had two carries for negative yardage and caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Colts bring in another former Chiefs running back

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts bring in another former Chiefs running back

    Scott Horner
    via Indianapolis Star

    Colts put D’Onta Foreman on IR, sign Charcandrick West

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts put D’Onta Foreman on IR, sign Charcandrick West

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

    Who's Your Pick at No. 6?

    The B/R user top five is set...tap in to make the sixth pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who's Your Pick at No. 6?

    The B/R user top five is set...tap in to make the sixth pick

    Easypolls
    via Easypolls

    Zeke Upset by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke Who?' Comment

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Zeke Upset by Jerry Jones' 'Zeke Who?' Comment

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report