Lakers Rumors: Anonymous NBA Execs Weigh in on Dwight Howard Possibly Joining LA

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers need a big man after center DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn ACL that will keep him out indefinitely, and the answer may be free agent Dwight Howard, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

That move may raise some eyebrows for various reasons, but according to Frank Urbina and Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype, a couple NBA executives would be in favor of a move for the veteran minimum.

"Personal baggage aside, I would sign him," one executive told HoopsHype. "He’s clearly the best player available if he’s healthy. We’ve heard the same song from him for years [as far as changing]. But for the minimum? Why not? If it doesn’t work, they move on."

Another executive also reacted positively: "I think it’s worth the risk for them. If it doesn’t work out, they can cut bait."

Howard, 33, averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in nine games for the Washington Wizards in a season cut short by glute and hamstring injuries.

The eight-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First Team member has been in the league since 2004 and played the 2012-13 season with L.A.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.