Watch New Trailer for NBA 2K20 MyCAREER Story Produced by LeBron James

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 19, 2019

EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 13 : Lebron James #23 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers after a press conference on July 13, 2019 at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, California.
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The LeBron James-produced trailer for the NBA2K20 MyCAREER mode dropped Monday with the video game set for a Sept. 6 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC:

This year's MyCAREER follows a collegiate star's attempts to play in the NBA after quitting his team in support of an injured teammate who had his scholarship taken.

The trailer featured a who's who of Hollywood and NBA celebrities, including actress Rosario Dawson, actor Idris Elba, actor Thomas Middleditch, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, James' business manager Maverick Carter and James himself.

Davis and NBA legend Dwyane Wade will be featured on the covers for the game. Davis will be on the Standard and Deluxe editions, and Wade is on the Legend edition.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the NBA2K series, which began with the original NBA2K for the Sega Dreamcast in 1999.

