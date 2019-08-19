Watch New Trailer for NBA 2K20 MyCAREER Story Produced by LeBron James

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The LeBron James-produced trailer for the NBA2K20 MyCAREER mode dropped Monday with the video game set for a Sept. 6 release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC:

This year's MyCAREER follows a collegiate star's attempts to play in the NBA after quitting his team in support of an injured teammate who had his scholarship taken.

The trailer featured a who's who of Hollywood and NBA celebrities, including actress Rosario Dawson, actor Idris Elba, actor Thomas Middleditch, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, James' business manager Maverick Carter and James himself.

Davis and NBA legend Dwyane Wade will be featured on the covers for the game. Davis will be on the Standard and Deluxe editions, and Wade is on the Legend edition.



This year marks the 20th anniversary of the NBA2K series, which began with the original NBA2K for the Sega Dreamcast in 1999.