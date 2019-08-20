Premier League Week 3 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield when the top two in the Premier League meet on Saturday. The Reds lead the way on goal difference and have a psychological edge having beaten the Gunners by four goals at home in each of the last two seasons.

Manchester City will be hoping Arsenal take some rare points from Merseyside. The champions were held by Tottenham Hotspur last time out and may find Sunday's trip to Bournemouth trickier than expected.

Tricky is just how things have gone for Frank Lampard so far in the Chelsea dugout. He's yet to win in three competitive games, despite some solid performances.

Lampard and the Blues must not take a trip to Carrow Road to face newly promoted Norwich City for granted, given how well they have started in the top flight. The Canaries beat Newcastle United 3-1 on Saturday thanks to a Teemu Pukki hat-trick, and the division's in-form striker will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against a suspect Chelsea back four.

Schedule (Fixtures, Picks and Predictions)

Friday, August 23

Aston Villa vs. Everton : 8 p.m. BST /3 p.m. ET (1-2)

Saturday, August 24

Norwich City vs. Chelsea: 12:30 p.m. BST /7:30 a.m. ET (1-3)

/7:30 a.m. ET (1-3) Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (2-1)

/10 a.m. ET (2-1) Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (2-0)

/10 a.m. ET (2-0) Sheffield United vs. Leicester City: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (1-2)

/10 a.m. ET (1-2) Watford vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. BST /10 a.m. ET (1-2)

vs. West Ham United: 3 p.m. /10 a.m. ET (1-2) Liverpool vs. Arsenal: 5:30 p.m. BST /12:30 p.m. ET (3-1)

Sunday, August 25

Bournemouth vs. Manchester City: 2 p.m. BST /9 a.m. ET (2-3)

/9 a.m. ET (2-3) Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET (2-1)

/11:30 a.m. ET (2-1) Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Burnley : 4:30 p.m. BST /11:30 a.m. ET (1-0)

Lampard to Experience a Turnaround

Chelsea were held 1-1 by Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but the Blues still produced enough eye-catching football to suggest a turnaround is imminent.

Lampard's midfield is brimming with technical quality thanks to Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount. The latter is beginning to excel in an advanced role:

Mount's daring and Chelsea's ability to boss possession in the middle will keep the ball away from a Norwich team also geared to create chances stylishly.

Pukki has been making the most of those chances by netting four goals in two starts. It's already meant a piece of history for the prolific Finn:

Expect the Norwich forward to strike again against a Chelsea defence missing the athleticism and aggression of Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international returned to action for the under-23s ahead of schedule on Monday night in a bid to build up his match fitness, per James Gray of The Sun.

If Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma are still in the middle, the Canaries will likely take an early lead. Eventually, though, the Blues will create enough chances to reward Lampard's bold strategy and give him a first win.

Liverpool's Home Dominance of Arsenal to Continue

Arsenal should make things closer than last season's 5-1 defeat at Anfield after some smart recruitment this summer.

Head coach Unai Emery is still trying to get club-record signing Nicolas Pepe up to speed, but he did hand full starts to David Luiz and Dani Ceballos in Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley.

The Spain international particularly caught the eye with a cultured display from the heart of midfield. His quick feet and neat and intelligent distribution helped the Gunners play with a flair seen too seldom towards the back end of last season.

If Ceballos can help Arsenal move the ball quickly and beat Liverpool's high press, the Gunners have the firepower to rattle the leaders early on.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored two goals in as many matches, while Pepe showcased some impressive touches and pace during his 45-minute cameo against the Clarets.

Liverpool's own firepower may concern Emery more, especially considering Sadio Mane's fast start to the campaign. He followed the brace he bagged against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup with a goal and an assist to beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday.

Mane scored in this fixture last season while strike partner Roberto Firmino, who was also on target against Saints, helped himself to a hat-trick.

The Brazil international has a record against the Gunners that Emery will fear:

Arsenal will push Liverpool closer this season, but the Reds will still have their number at Anfield.