Former Cavs Coach David Blatt Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Cavaliers and current Olympiacos coach David Blatt was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis earlier this year, he shared in a statement released by the team Monday.

Blatt said he has no plans to step down at Olympiacos, where he has one year remaining on his contract.

"When I got over the initial shock and pain of understanding how this would and could change my life from today going forward, I decided I wasn’t giving in to anything," Blatt said. "I was only going to adapt and adjust and find ways to continue my life as normally as possible. Τhe first thing I did was go back to my basketball coaching methodology of solving and overcoming difficulties.. it’s my three-step process. 1) what is the problem?2) why did it happen? 3) How do we fix it?"

