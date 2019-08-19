Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Mason Greenwood a Better Finisher Than Rashford, Martial

Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said 17-year-old academy graduate Mason Greenwood is a "more natural finisher" than Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial.

Solskjaer, who scored 126 goals for the Red Devils in 366 appearances, has been working on the trio's finishing in training.

Per Adam Marshall for United's official website, when asked which of Rashford or Martial was better, he said: "Natural finisher? Well, they've still got a way to go, because Mason's more of a natural finisher than those two."

The Norwegian also spoke about the versatility he sees in both senior forwards: "Anthony's had spells where he's played No. 9 or centre-forward under Louis van Gaal. Then he's played on the left the last few years. I think him and Marcus are both capable of playing both positions."

He wants to see more tap-ins from the pair this season, too: "Marcus and Anthony, curlers up in the top corner. I want both of them to score the easy goals. You don't have to work too hard to score them, just a little bit of movement."

Martial did just that in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea in their opening Premier League game:

Rashford got on the scoresheet twice, dispatching a first-half penalty before confidently finishing off a counter-attack:

The pair are under pressure this season after the departure of Romelu Lukaku in the summer transfer window as the club did not bring in a replacement.

Martial hit 17 goals in all competitions in his first campaign at United, but the most he's managed since were the 12 goals he scored last season.

As for Rashford, his best tally in 13, which he has achieved in each of the last two campaigns.

Greenwood has made just five senior appearances for United, but he has been prolific at youth level. He has 34 goals in as many games for the Red Devils' under-18s, and he has provided nine assists.

Football writer Liam Canning is concerned the youngster is the first back-up to Rashford and Martial, though:

The teenager is a promising talent, but it will be an enormous step up for him to the first team if he's needed this season—an injury could throw him in at the deep end.

His natural finishing ability will help if that's the case, but alone it's not a guarantee of goals.