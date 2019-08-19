UFC Star Junior dos Santos Announced for Brazil's 'Dancing with the Stars'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 29: Junior Dos Santos of Brazil walks out towards the Octagon prior to facing Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at the Target Center on June 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has been confirmed as a participant on the upcoming edition of Danca dos Famosos—the Brazilian equivalent of Dancing with the Stars.

Per Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, Globo announced on Sunday the 35-year-old would be taking part in their Domingao do Faustao show, which begins on August 25.

The decision from Dos Santos to feature means he will follow in the footsteps of a number of fighters who have traded the Octagon for the dance floor.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell and flyweight star Paige VanZant delved into the dancing world on the United States' version of the show. In Brazil, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, another former UFC heavyweight champion, took part in Danca dos Famosos in 2012.

This will likely end Dos Santos' competitive MMA outings for the remainder of the year.

Dos Santos beat Derrick Lewis in March, making it three wins in succession. However, the Brazilian's hopes of earning another shot at the heavyweight belt were dealt a major blow in June, as he was knocked out in the first round of his showdown with Francis Ngannou.

