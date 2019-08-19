Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal Are 'Ready' to Go Up Against EPL 'Big Guns'

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thinks the team has what it takes to mix it with the big Premier League title challengers this season.

The Gunners have made a strong start to the campaign, winning against Newcastle United and Burnley. The Gabon striker has netted in both matches, adding to his reputation as one of the best marksmen in the division.

Arsenal will face a much more significant test when they visit European champions Liverpool on Saturday.

Speaking to Canal Plus (h/t Metro's Coral Barry), Aubameyang said he thinks they are ready for the test:

"I think as I said earlier we have made good signings, that will help us. Last season, we were not far away from qualifying for the Champions League.

"Whatever happens, that is the most important thing, the most important aim for us. To be back in the Champions League. Aside from that, to fight for the title, we know very well that the big guns are ready, but we are also ready, and in any case, we are going to give our all to match the big guns if possible."

After grabbing the winner in the 1-0 win over Newcastle in Week 1, Aubameyang repeated the trick on Saturday, with the score locked at 1-1 against Burnley:

Also on the scoresheet was Alexandre Lacazette, who has linked up brilliantly with his fellow forward during their time together at the Emirates Stadium:

Back-to-back wins to start the season has added to the positive mood around the London club.

Arsenal conducted some astute business in the transfer market, adding David Luiz and Kieran Tierney to their squad on the final day of the window to help bolster their defensive ranks. The Gunners also brought in Nicolas Pepe for a club-record fee and Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

While Aubameyang and Lacazette found the net on Saturday, it was the Spanish midfielder who picked up the man-of-the-match award.

James Benge of Football.London had high praise for Ceballos:

Although talk of a title challenge does feel premature, manager Unai Emery appears to have a squad capable of getting back into the top four this season.

Saturday's encounter should be an indicator of how far Arsenal have come. After all, they've struggled at Anfield in recent years, losing 5-1, 4-0 and 3-1 in their previous three visits; last season, the Gunners let in five after taking the lead, as they were unable to cope with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Arsenal will pose an attacking threat in every game they play this season. However, a big defensive improvement will be needed against teams like Liverpool if they're to be in the mix with the Reds and Manchester City come the end of the season.