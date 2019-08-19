David Luiz Says He Moved to Arsenal over China Because of 'Ambition'

Kaz Photography/Getty Images

David Luiz has revealed that ambition was the driving force behind his decision to move to Arsenal this summer.

The Brazilian joined the Gunners for £8 million in a deadline-day move rather than head to the Chinese Super League or remain at Chelsea in a back-up role.

Per Kieran Gill for the Daily Mail, he said:

"I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved. I could choose a comfortable zone and get money and be cool and that is it.

"But I like a new challenge and new things in my life. This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation. One day football will finish. I am trying to be honest with my heart."

Luiz added that while he was "so happy" at Chelsea, a conversation with Frank Lampard revealed he would not be featuring heavily in the manager's plans, prompting his decision to leave.

"This is a big club, and I want to be here and see it shine," he said of Arsenal. "I'm going to try to do my best here."

The defender made his debut for the Gunners on Saturday as they beat Burnley 2-1.

It did not take long for Luiz to make an impression in an Arsenal shirt:

Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead after 13 minutes. Half an hour later, the Clarets equalised through Ashley Barnes after Luiz had kept him onside:

A second-half strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decided the match in the home side's favour at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite being at fault for Barnes' goal, sports journalists Vaishali Bhardwaj and Layth Yousif were impressed with Luiz's performance:

The 32-year-old made a number of high-profile mistakes during his time at Chelsea.

Given the Gunners already have the error-prone Shkodran Mustafi on their books, some may have questioned the wisdom of bringing in another player with a similar reputation.

His technical ability has never been in doubt, though, and in that area, he'll be a significant upgrade on the German thanks to his comfort in playing the ball.

Arsenal have started the campaign with two wins, having beaten Newcastle United 1-0 in the opening weekend, but they have much harder fixtures to come in the form of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Defending well will be key to getting positive results in those fixtures, so it will be a big test for Luiz and the rest of their back line.