Frank Lampard: Mason Mount's Maiden Chelsea Goal the '1st of Some Big Moments'

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised Mason Mount and said his goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City will be the "first of some big moments" for the player in west London.

Lampard—who managed Mount when he was on loan at Derby County during their run to the Championship play-off final last season—spoke to reporters and gave a glowing review of his attacking midfielder:

"The epitome of his talent is the goal. Great off the ball and energy to close people down and then the quality to finish it.

"In those opening periods he could have almost scored two more goals. He will get better and better as he's 20 years of age. That's the first of some big moments for Mason going forward.

"I'm delighted for him on that level and I know he will be slightly disappointed as he would have wanted that goal to be a part of a win. He will get better."

Mount, 20, tackled Wilfred Ndidi on the edge of Leicester's box and fired Chelsea ahead after seven minutes to celebrate his first senior Stamford Bridge start in style (UK and U.S. viewers only):

The youngster will have proved his talents to a large extent while playing under Lampard last term, when he struck 11 goals and recorded six assists for the Rams.

Portsmouth native Mount joined Chelsea at the age of six and is enjoying his first real break into the first team:

Lampard became Chelsea's all-time top scorer (211 goals) during his 13-year spell in midfield for the Blues. His wisdom would be of particular value to Mount, who has referred to his manager in the past as "the perfect role model."

The Athletic's Adam Crafton recently wrote about the extra lengths to which Mount went in pre-season to ensure he met the standards for Chelsea's first team:

Two starts in their first two league games suggests Lampard has big plans in mind for Mount, who has benefited from Chelsea's transfer ban and is so far winning his place in the XI. The club has been forced to rely upon existing players after being suspended from registering new ones until the summer of 2020.

Even so, Mount is illustrating the kind of form that could deserve its place in Chelsea's starting lineup regardless, per Squawka:

Lampard was 23 by the time he made his first Chelsea appearance and led the club's most successful era. The manager now senses great things in the future for emerging starlet Mount.