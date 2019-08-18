Renato Sanches Denied Bayern Munich Exit After Insisting Cameo Role 'Not Enough'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Renato Sanches to "calm down" after the midfielder reiterated his bit-part role in Bavaria is "not enough."

Sanches, 22, made 24 appearances for Bayern across all competitions last season, having been sidelined with injury for much of his loan at Swansea City during the 2017-18 campaign.

Bayern began the Bundesliga season with a 2-2 draw at home to Hertha Berlin on Friday. After coming on for the last few phases, Sanches told Sport1 (h/t MailOnline's Adam Shergold): "Five minutes is not enough. The situation is not good for me, this is the second time I have wanted to leave the club and they have not let me go."

Rummenigge was decisive in his response, however, and said: "It is not appropriate that you run away so angry here after the first or second game. We will not sell him, that will not work, he would do well to calm down."

Sanches' career has been on a gradual decline since he joined Bayern from Benfica following his involvement in Portugal's 2016 European Championship triumph.

The box-to-box star received the prestigious Golden Boy Award that year in what remains the high point of his career to date, per Goal:

Given his age, there's no reason to think Sanches—who has a contract until 2021—can't eventually regain his place as one of Europe's top prospects.

While the player appears intent on leaving the Allianz Arena, Rummenigge (and perhaps others in power at Bayern) envision a future for him at the club.

Goal's Ronan Murphy noted the recent signing of French youngster Mickael Cuisance from Borussia Monchengladbach doesn't help Sanches' first-team chances:

The Portuguese made just four league starts under manager Niko Kovac last season, but one can see why the club are intent to keep hold of their asset.

Sanches is young and displayed tremendous promise at Benfica. He's a physical presence in central midfield who can player a number of positions and still boasts potential upside despite his recent struggles.

He scored against Fenerbahce during the Audi Cup in pre-season to demonstrate fine positional awareness, via ITV Football (UK only):

The Bundesliga transfer window doesn't close until September 2, although Sanches' hopes of a departure from Bayern may already be over.