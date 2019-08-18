Dani Ceballos Says Full Arsenal Debut 'One of the Most Special Days' of His Life

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos has called Saturday's 2-1 win over Burnley "one of the most special days" of his life after setting up both of the team's goals in a man-of-the-match debut at the Emirates Stadium.



Ceballos, 23, struggled for prominence at parent club Real Madrid after joining from Real Betis in 2017. His first competitive start for the Gunners, on the other hand, suggests he's capable of recapturing the potential he showed in Seville.

Speaking to Arsenal's website (h/t Sky Sports' Joe Shread) after Saturday's win, Ceballos said:

"The most important thing in football is to win. When you have a great game and can help the team to get the victory, you feel satisfaction to know that you’re going home calmly and with the work done.

"The truth is that for me it has been one of the most special days of my life. I think that by starting at home with a win, and with this passion shown at the end of the match, I think it will be hard for me to forget this day.

"I really want this year to truly demonstrate the football that I have inside."

Ceballos assisted Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang either side of Ashley Barnes' equaliser in north London. The summer signing dazzled his new fans in a productive home debut and stood apart as Arsenal's chief coordinator, via Sky Sports:

The Spain international made only four starts in La Liga under Zinedine Zidane during the 2017-18 campaign.

His involvement increased last season under short-lived Real managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, who each lasted around four months in the role. However, he was an unused substitute or omitted from the squad in eight of Real's last nine league games following Zidane's reappointment in March.

Ceballos continued: "I have a lot of enthusiasm for this season and to be able to give a lot of joy to this club. The confidence they have in me, I want to return it to them with my performances."

Unai Emery was complimentary of his new arrival after beating Burnley, via Hayters TV:

OptaJoe highlighted just how rare Ceballos' debut contribution was:

The temporary signing appears determined to make an impact under Emery, who coached Betis' main rivals, Sevilla, from 2013 to 2016, while the midfielder was still with Los Verdiblancos.

Sergio Santos Chozas of AS reported at the time of Ceballos' transfer that Real insisted there would be no purchase option included in his contract, making a permanent move more difficult.

That being said, the player might take a liking to the affection he stands to receive at Arsenal that appeared lacking in Madrid. Ceballos had no issue showing passion for his new club on Saturday:

Statman Dave recently appeared on BBC 5 Live Sport and likened the playmaker to his Real team-mate, Luka Modric:

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League standings for now after winning their first two games of the season, and Gunners fans will hope Ceballos has reason to remember more special days in their colours.