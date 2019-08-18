Marko Grujic Talks Up Philippe Coutinho's Bayern Munich Transfer

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Marko Grujic has hailed former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho's pending transfer from Barcelona to Bayern Munich, saying the Brazilian will be the best footballer in the Bundesliga.

Speaking to Bild (h/t Goal's Michael Plant), Grujic was full of praise for Coutinho's skill:

"It's a big thing for the whole Bundesliga to have the possibility to see Coutinho play now.

"He is a special and exciting player, he does crazy things. He got incredible tricks and skills in his locker. I enjoyed every training session with him in Liverpool. He will be by far the best footballer in Germany."

Ricardo Mazalan/Associated Press

Grujic is still on the books at Liverpool and will spend the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Hertha BSC. He arrived at Anfield in 2016, and he trained with Coutinho until the midfielder departed for Barcelona in 2018.

The 27-year-old has been a disappointment in Catalonia. Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Friday confirmed he will be moving to Bavaria on loan this summer, per ESPN.

He arrived in Germany for his medical on Sunday:

Bayern have shown they are not afraid to take a chance on top talents who have fallen on hard times in Spain. James Rodriguez spent the past two seasons on loan at the Allianz Arena before returning to Real Madrid this summer.

The Bundesliga champions got off to a poor start on Friday, playing out a 2-2 draw with Hertha at home:

The German giants are still finalising their squad for this season, recently signing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic on a loan deal. The Croat was on the bench for Friday's Bundesliga curtain-raiser.

Coutinho should help fill the creative void that was left by Rodriguez's departure. He was one of the world's most wanted footballers just 18 months ago, and while things didn't work out at the Camp Nou, there's reason to believe he will rediscover his form at the Allianz Arena.

His performances for the national team have remained consistent, and Goal wondered which version of the player will arrive in Munich:

In his last full Premier League season with Liverpool, Coutinho bagged 13 goals and added seven assists in 31 appearances.