Barcelona's Luis Suarez Subbed off with Apparent Injury vs. Levante

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2019

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 02: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona battles for possession with Carlos Clerc of Levante UD during the Liga match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at Ciutat de Valencia on November 02, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)
Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Luis Suarez was withdrawn as a first-half substitute with a calf issue in Barcelona's La Liga clash with Levante on Saturday.

Barcelona offered an update on him via their official Twitter account:

Sport noted his exit from the match, which came in the 41st minute:

Per Covering Futbol, Suarez had earlier resisted going off:

Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid in the summer means the Catalan giants are no longer as reliant on Suarez as they once were—a front three of the Frenchman, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele still contains plenty of firepower.

At 32, the striker may not be quite the same force he once was, either.

However, he remains one of Barca's most reliable match-winners after Messi, with whom he has exceptional chemistry.

He has contributed eight goals this season, while in the last campaign he returned 25 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, demonstrating his importance to the side.

Any time he spends on the sidelines is a blow to Barca's ambitions as they pursue La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

                            

