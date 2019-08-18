Aaron Wan-Bissaka on Manchester United Debut: 'I Wasn't Nervous; That's Not Me'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has expressed his delight at making a successful debut for Manchester United and revealed he was not apprehensive ahead of the game.

Wan-Bissaka, a £45 million arrival at Old Trafford this summer, made his first competitive appearance for the club in the 4-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League's opening weekend of the season.

Per the Observer's Paul Wilson, he said:

"I wasn't nervous, that's not me, but I think a lot of eyes were on the new signings to see how we got on. I just tend to block out that stuff and focus on my own game but at the same time I was really excited about it. I got a lot of playing time in pre-season matches, which I needed because it helped me get to know the team.

"The games all went well and the players were all great with me from the first day onwards. They are all good lads and they helped me a lot when it came to settling in, but even so your first league game at Old Trafford is always going to be a landmark. Thankfully I was happy with my performance."

Per Goal, he added:

United were in need of a positive start to the season after they won just two of their final nine league games of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Red Devils' recruitment has been hit-and-miss in recent years, with a number of high-profile signings, including Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Fred, failing to impress.

It will therefore have been a relief for the club to see Wan-Bissaka and £80 million centre-back Harry Maguire stand out with strong debut performances against Chelsea.

United shared the right-back's highlights after the match, while football statistician Dave O'Brien relayed the numbers behind his performance:

Sports writer Sam Pilger was impressed:

Gary Neville retired in 2011. Winger Antonio Valencia was converted into a right-back with some success following Neville's departure, but it became a problem position for United in recent years after the Ecuadorian began to decline with age.

Wan-Bissaka's arrival looks set to have addressed that issue. At 21, he's already among the best players in his position in the league, and he could be a mainstay at Old Trafford for the next decade.

United travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday. In three meetings with Wolves last season, they lost twice and drew the other.

The right-back acknowledged it will be a difficult game for the Red Devils, but the team will enter the game on a high after the Chelsea result and with a well-balanced squad.

With Wan-Bissaka and Maguire bolstering their back line, they have a much better chance of avoiding defeat this time around.