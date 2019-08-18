Video: Nate Diaz Calls out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win over Anthony Pettis

Video: Nate Diaz Calls out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win over Anthony PettisAugust 18, 2019
Nate Diaz made his triumphant return to the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, and he let everyone know who he wants next:
UFC @ufc
"I want to defend my title against Jorge. He's a gangster, but he ain't no West Coast gangster." @NateDiaz209, welcome back! #UFC241 https://t.co/Y5DdHcnwzO
Jorge Masvidal, who has a 34-13 professional MMA record, most recently made headlines for knocking out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 in July. He's the No. 3 welterweight in UFC's rankings.
The 34-year-old also told Oscar Willis of TheMacLife that he'd "sign a Nate Diaz fight in a heartbeat."
All signs point to this one going down.
ESPN's Ariel Helwani posited that Masvidal seemed up for the challenge post-Diaz callout:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Diaz mentions Masvidal as a potential opponent next. Masvidal on screen grinning. I think he’s interested.
And ESPN's Brett Okamoto likely had the same thought as many MMA fans:
TSN Sports UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter already has a place in mind and noted that a Diaz vs. Masvidal bout carries prestige on its own:
Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter
Diaz vs. Masvidal, main event at MSG. You don't need a title on the line for a big main event.
Sirius XM host Sean O'Connell even tweeted that the fight doesn't even need to happen in an arena:
Regardless of when and where a Diaz vs. Masvidal fight takes place, fan interest is extraordinarily high.
As for now, Diaz can bask in the glow of a win in his first UFC appearance since August 2016.
Nate Diaz Wins in UFC Return
Diaz beats Anthony Pettis via unanimous decision at UFC 241