Video: Nate Diaz Calls out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win over Anthony Pettis

Kevork Djansezian/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Nate Diaz made his triumphant return to the Octagon with a unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241, and he let everyone know who he wants next:

Jorge Masvidal, who has a 34-13 professional MMA record, most recently made headlines for knocking out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 in July. He's the No. 3 welterweight in UFC's rankings.

The 34-year-old also told Oscar Willis of TheMacLife that he'd "sign a Nate Diaz fight in a heartbeat."

All signs point to this one going down.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani posited that Masvidal seemed up for the challenge post-Diaz callout:

And ESPN's Brett Okamoto likely had the same thought as many MMA fans:

TSN Sports UFC reporter Aaron Bronsteter already has a place in mind and noted that a Diaz vs. Masvidal bout carries prestige on its own:

Sirius XM host Sean O'Connell even tweeted that the fight doesn't even need to happen in an arena:

Regardless of when and where a Diaz vs. Masvidal fight takes place, fan interest is extraordinarily high.

As for now, Diaz can bask in the glow of a win in his first UFC appearance since August 2016.