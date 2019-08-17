Khama Worthy Scores Massive Upset Via TKO on Just 4 Days Notice at UFC 241

Nathan McCarter@McCarterNFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2019

"Four days notice! Four days notice!" shouted out one of Khama Worthy's cornermen after he picked up a first-round TKO victory over Devonte Smith at the Honda Center in Anaheim at UFC 241.

Worthy most recently fought at 247 FC in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and won by third-round knockout. There was no expectation he was near his UFC debut. Or what kind of shocking debut it would be.

Smith was slated to fight John Makdessi, but an injury forced Makdessi off the bill. Clay Collard stepped in to fill the spot, but a medical issue forced him to withdraw (h/t MMAJunkie.com's Nolan King). Worthy got the call and made good on the opportunity.

Smith, who was as high as a -1200 favorite per BestFightOdds.com, came into Worthy's striking range in the final minute of the round and ate a left hook followed by a huge uppercut. A disoriented Smith fell backward and Worthy closed the show with aggressive ground and pound.

Worthy is another prime example of why fighters outside of the UFC should always stay ready. You never know when the call is going to come, and you can make a huge statement in a featured prelim to announce your arrival on MMA's grandest stage like Worth did on Saturday.

